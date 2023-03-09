Former Wilderness Railway manager punched contractor

A former operations manager of the West Coast Wilderness Railway punched a rail contractor and former friend when an argument over Covid-19 protocols in Launceston's Mud Bar restaurant spilled outside.
Magistrate Simon Brown found that Frank Vincze assaulted Melbourne man Wisam Soleiman on September 10, 2020.
Mr Soleiman, 47, who had known Vincze for eight years, was a supplier of sleepers and railway track to the Wilderness Railway.
The court heard that Vincze drove from Queenstown to meet Mr Soleiman, his brother Hassan and a friend Riccardo Pizzo, 38, in Launceston. The group had been in Covid-19 quarantine in Devonport for two weeks.
Mr Soleiman's party had drinks at Alchemy at lunchtime, then the Star Bar, and then went to the Mud Bar for dinner.
Vincze became upset when Mr Pizzo, who he described in court as a ladies man, left the table to talk to two women at an adjoining table.
Vincze told the party that they were representing the Wilderness Railway and the Government and that there could be repercussions for not abiding by Covid-19 protocols.
Wasim Soleiman and Mr Pizzo ignored Vincze's request to come back to the table.
Vincze, now a network locomotive driver with Rio Tinto in the Pilbara, gave evidence that he was embarrassed by the behaviour in the restaurant.
After the tension rose at the table the party went outside where Mr Soleiman and Vincze exchanged loud abuse.
Mr Pizzo gave evidence that he stood between the two men and that Vincze said that he was going to f---ing smash him.
He that Vincze swung a punch below his right arm and connected with Mr Soleiman's face.
Mr Pizzo said that he heard the blow land but did not see it.
Mr Brown said that he was impressed by Mr Pizzo as a witness.
However, he said Vincze was utterly and comprehensively unconvincing as a witness.
Mr Brown contrasted the fine detail that Vincze gave about the number of drinks consumed by Mr Soleiman with his evidence about the punch.
"The defendant's description was highly rehearsed and an unimpressive recall of events," Mr Brown said.
"His incredible detail of other occurrences is in contrast with the skeletal description of when contact occurred."
Mr Soleiman suffered a fractured cheekbone and broken nose but Mr Brown said he had a predisposition to the injury after a recent operation.
The court heard that Vincze and Mr Soleiman had a longstanding business relationship which collapsed after the incident.
Mr Soleiman's firm Wealth Creation Solutions became a contractor to the West Coast Wilderness Railway supplying sleepers and rail track.
But his contract was terminated on March 11, 2021.
Mr Soleiman made his complaint of assault after the contract termination.
Mr Brown said fact that there was a delay in the complaint did not trouble him.
Defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran said that Rio Tinto learned of the assault through media reporting and a Facebook group of train and locomotive drivers.
Vincze had not told Rio Tinto of the matter before the hearing in February.
He asked Mr Brown not to record a conviction because it would put Vincze's employment at risk.
He said that on March 6, 2023, Vincze had been asked by his line manager to show cause why he should retain his job.
However, Mr Brown said it was an appropriate case for a conviction to be recorded and he fined him $2000.
"A mature sober man should realise that striking a man to the face can have massive consequences," he said.
