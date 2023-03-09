The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern Tasmanian trio in under-18 hockey championships team

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 9 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queechy Penguins' Millie Smith is in the Tasmanian under-19 side. Picture by Rod Thompson

Hockey Tasmania have unveiled their under-18 squads for the national championships, which are on home soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.