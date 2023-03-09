Hockey Tasmania have unveiled their under-18 squads for the national championships, which are on home soil.
Taking place in Hobart at the start of July, the squads feature four Northern Tasmanians - three of which are in the women's team.
Tamar Churinga's Keira Richardson, Queechy Penguins' Millie Smith and Newstead College student Chloe White, who plies her trade for West Devonport in the Greater Northern League, all earned selection.
Former Launceston City player Oliver Stebbings, who now plays for the North-West Graduates in Hobart's Premier League, was the sole Northern male to be picked after also playing last year.
Men: Milo Gee (DiamondBacks), Gabe Harkness (University), Ruben Hoey (Derwent), Max Johnstone (DiamondBacks), George Kitchener (Canterbury), Jack Larkin (NWG), Oscar Lucas (OHA), Sam Meikle (NWG), Oscar Pritchard (DiamondBacks), Jack Pritchard (DiamondBacks), Charlie Rockefeller (University), Oscar Sproule (University), William Sproule (University), Oliver Stebbings (NWG), Josh Walker (DiamondBacks), Mac Winch (Derwent).
Train-ons: Henry Larkin (Canterbury), Josh Battersby (OHA), Noah Thomas (DiamondBacks), Rhys Wilkinson (OHA), Jake Wesseldine (OHA). Co-Coaches: Tim Strapp and Ben Read, Manager: Camilla Winch
Women: Georgia Bennett (Canterbury), Maeve Bylsma (NWG), Giselle Fernandez (DiamondBacks), Sophie Kruimink (DiamondBacks), Isabelle Kruimink (OHA), Ellie McDonald (OHA), Lucy McMullen (NWG), Emma O'Grady (Derwent), Stella Pritchard (DiamondBacks), Emily Rawson (DiamondBacks), Keira Richardson (Tamar Churinga), Emily Rockefeller (Derwent), Amber Sargent (OHA), Millie Smith (Queechy Penguins), Jess Stevens (DiamondBacks), Chloe White (West Devonport), Madeline Windsor (Derwent).
Train-ons: Emily Bushby (University), Prue Clarke (University), Holly Teale (University). Coach: Susan Brooks, Developing assistant coach: Becky Payne, Manager: Caroline Rockefeller
