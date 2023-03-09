The ReDress Hub along with artist Mae Finlayson are creating installation art for Bike Fest in Launceston.
Some 30 old bicycle wheels are being used to decorate the street poles on Cameron Street up to Civic Square.
Ms Finlayson explained the art will actually be interactive.
"We will have a soft sculptural installation that is going to be activated by the public, they can come and join in, weaving into the wheels as well. So it'll grow as the day goes on," she said.
Ms Finlayson said the idea comes from uniting recycling and bikes.
"Everything we're using has had a life before and probably wouldn't be able to continue its life so the wheels area beat up and they're not suitable for their purpose anymore, we just want to have some fun with that," she said.
Recycled materials are a continual feature in all of Ms Finlayson's artwork which she said is due to cost and accessibility.
"Availability for art materials is great because artists often don't have any money for things like that," she said.
"The audience really respond to recycled materials because there is a familiarity with it."
Bike Fest is on Sunday March 19 on Cameron Street.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
