5 Bed | 4 Bath | 3 Car
Some homes define the fabric of a city; some homes help to tell its story
Both attributes clearly define Barralong, constructed in 1903 and one of the true Launceston landmarks thanks to its position above Kings Bridge and the Tamar River.
This is also a home that seamlessly blends the elegance of its Federation proportions with the comforts of modern style.
A recent renovation has kept the Heritage-listed home's period integrity while adding plenty of contemporary allure.
In fact, agent Jessica Hogarth says its this mix that makes the property stand out.
"Barralong is unique as it offers all the convenience of a modern home but has been renovated to retain those special features of the era," Jessica said.
"Even the stained glass windows have been meticulously repaired by a local craftsman to be brought back to their original state."
This spectacular home's position, proportions and personality form an unforgettable combination.
Inside you'll find the flexible lounge and dining rooms share the downstairs floor-plan with a contemporary kitchen/dining area featuring gleaming stone surfaces and quality appliances.
With five large, inviting bedrooms upstairs, here you'll also find the stylish main bathroom and a regal main bedroom accompanied by a refined ensuite.
Soaring ceilings, original fire-places and period timbers complement the classic character of a home that now meets every modern day need with consummate ease.
Set on a generous 1,654 square metres, outside the features continue with a large work-shop and secure garaging for three cars.
Elevated, established gardens complete the package - the perfect place to enjoy those Tamar River views - providing a welcome sanctuary from the nearby city centre.
Named for the aboriginal word 'meeting of the water', this is place the north and south Esk come together.
The new owners will start another chapter in the story of Barralong's history, and in doing so will inherit a scrapbook where each owner has recorded its various changes and alterations.
"This is a scrapbook that each new owner passes down, and it will be handed to the buyers and tells the story of the property," Jessica said.
"It's an incredibly special home."
