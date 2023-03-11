The days of bank robbers casing the joint, wearing masks and brandishing a gun are long gone.
Now days your typical villain doesn't even have to leave home. Just type.
I was recently the target of such a villain.
A beautiful 50-year-old journalist, who was looking for love, and decided I was her man.
I'm far too old for you, I laughed. Oh no "she" said. You look so young in your photos. She was damn good.
I wondered how this would go, so I played along.
For three weeks she would text me every day and envelope my ego with the most intimate proposals of total surrender.
OK. I will tell my dear partner about it, and she will surely laugh for weeks, and probably call me a dirty old man.
Let's call the keyboard illusion Frieda. She was born somewhere in Europe, as to where I'm not fussed. She lost her first husband to another woman several years ago and has a teenage son and daughter.
Her photo portrays a stunning damsel with cascading waves of shining black, vibrant hair, on a beauty in desperate need of strong arms of comfort and protection (her words.)
Frieda volunteers in a remote village in Yemen where a civil war is ongoing.
Apart from journalism she said she was a top cook, as if that might appeal to an old codger down under.
Here are the hints. She worked daily from 8am until 1pm and had no Western colleagues with her.
I asked could I call her but she said terrorists, the Taliban, would trace the call. Wrong country? No, they're here too.
I offered to go over there and rescue her but she forbade me to do that because it was too dangerous.
One day she said she was so scared because a "Taliban" sniper tried to shoot her, which she said revealed how they knew where she lived.
Contact your agency then, I said.
I have tried that but they ignore my emails.
Who is the agency and I will contact them.
My contract says I am not allowed to give out agency details to anyone.
Okay, get a flight out of there to somewhere safe.
By this stage I was in awe of her. She never mentioned money once, until one day, when she said she felt safe, knowing I was there for her.
I'm stuck here, she said...(da-da!!)...because, I can't afford the plane fare.
It took her two weeks to weave Euros into the narrative. All class.
How come you can't afford the airfare or a coach, I asked?
Oh I have plenty of money in my accounts but as a condition of coming here I had to freeze my accounts so the "Taliban" couldn't get at my money.
Look I am not going to send money to a keyboard. You have to give me better reasons than that.
She launched into a thundering, texting rage because I wouldn't trust her.
I want to give myself to you and all the time you think I'm a scam. I have never been so hurt and insulted.
I am really sorry, but you have to understand my caution. Three weeks ago I'd never heard of you, and here we are 21 days later and you want me to wire funds into the ether.
If you knew how dangerous it is here you wouldn't be so indifferent. You, in your cozy home while over here I wonder whether each day will be my last.
Maybe I could buy your plane fare online.
No it won't work. I need cash. You have to bribe people to get anywhere here.
Well, that's true I thought. It was the one thing she said that made any sense.
Ok, if your accounts are frozen how can I transfer money?
You just need to wire cash. (God she was bloody good.)
I imagined my damsel at a scam call-centre, among rows of colleague scammers, in a sweatshop, killing us softly with their keyboards, while supervisors peered over their shoulders, instructing them how to respond.
Frieda also wanted me to buy her Florida-based teenage daughter an iPhone 14 for her birthday ($US1800). I've never met the kid.
I haven't heard from Frieda for a while. I guess her supervisors decided to write this one off.
I kind of miss her flattery and her carefully spun, sultry web of lies and deception.
It's like how casinos feed the habit of problem gamblers, with free food, drinks and a distinct absence of clocks.
Frieda is good reason why governments need to rescue a sea of vulnerable people from a seething ocean of sharks and other perils. Australians, with their bruised egos, lose more than $140 million a year to romance scams.
Me? Well, I'm a perfectly rational gent in my twilight years, and a gent whom a 50-year-old Sexy Sadie wouldn't normally look at twice.
Sorry, quick, gotta go! It's Frieda.
