A Binalong Bay "loner" shot arrows at police officers during a siege after becoming upset after the euthanasing of his pet dog, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Luke Edward Westphal, 38, pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer, a count of threatening a police officer and a count of resisting a police officer on February 14, 2023.
Police prosecutor Guiliani Ercole said that police responded to a concern for welfare after Westphal told staff at the St Helens veterinary clinic he intended to take his life after the death of his pet dog.
He said police followed him to Binalong Bay where he told them if they attended his address he would shoot at them.
Mr Ercole said that at 12.55 pm Westphal emerged from his home with a Recurve bow and arrow and steel tipped arrows.
He said that when police tried to engage him in conversation Westphal fired a 80cm arrow into a wooden fence causing the carbon fibre of the arrow to shatter.
At 4.53 pm Westphal again emerged from inside his home and pointed the bow and arrow prompting an officer to draw a firearm and instruct Westphal to put the bow and arrow down.
He said that Westphal fired a shot at an officer which impacted the wooden fence one metre from the officer.
The Special Operations Group was deployed and Westphal approached them and fled into the bush where a short pursuit took place.
He was tasered twice before being restrained and handcuffed and had been remanded in custody until Wednesday.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Westphal had a "meltdown" over the loss of his dog. He said his behaviour was circumstantial rather than any ongoing mental health issue.
"He said he wanted to kill himself and had taken some steps," he said.
"When police turned up he used arrows to keep police away."
Mr Tucker said the arrows were aimed to go into the fence rather than strike an officer.
"He says the meltdown was a one-off event, he felt that he had lost his best friend," he said.
"He could be classified as a bit of a loner."
READ MORE: Timber transporter Les Walkden pleads guilty
Magistrate Simon Brown said a report found that Westphal was not suffering from a mental illness.
"Your reaction was completely and utterly out of all reason in the context of what happened," Mr Brown said.
He said it was a very serious example of assault police, and had developed into something of a siege.
"There are few weapons other than a powerful firearm with the potential to do more damage with the prospect of injury, maiming or even death," he said.
Mr Brown released Westphal from further actual jail but handed him a five-month suspended sentence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.