A day out from her 21st birthday, Lucy Cooper's phone and social media blew up.
Hockey Australia had announced the open indoor hockey squads for 2023 and the Queechy Penguins star was named alongside the North-West Coast's Maddy Murphy.
"It's unreal, I never even had it on the cards and to be beside Maddy - it's really exciting as I look up to her as a player," Cooper said.
"Playing with her in Hockey One was just awesome - her skill and she's so humble and just such a nice person as well.
"I watched her at the World Cup and it was unreal to see her up there on that stage, it was a feeling of pride for her and to be selected beside her is awesome."
Named player of the tournament while playing for Queensland at the under-21 national indoor championships, Cooper was shocked when she missed out on the Australian squad of the same age.
After initially fearing she'd "done something completely wrong", the former Exeter High School student realised she was in with a chance at the open squad - having nominated for both.
Her selection in the 31-player squad caps off a major year of improvement for Cooper, having been called up to the Tassie Tigers in the Hockey One competition where she scored two goals on top of her indoor achievements at the national champs.
"It's just the love of the game, I train most days a week and try to keep up my fitness as much as I can, so there wasn't a significant thing that's been different [about this year]," Cooper said on her promotions.
"It's more just been putting my hand up for things and saying 'why not try out?' or 'why not play in this?' or 'why not have a go?' and it's worked out pretty well for me."
Cooper and the national squads will take part in several camps over the next 10 months of the year.
The squads, which also saw 29 men announced, are usually announced earlier in the year but were delayed due to the World Cups that were held in South Africa last month.
Cooper and Murphy were the sole Tasmanians named in the squads.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
