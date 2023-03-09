Launceston business Celestial Stones is a finalist in two categories for the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Celestial Stones, owned by Chloe Fraser and her partner Aengus Cowan, is a Tasmanian-based online crystal shop offering high-quality crystals jewellery, and more.
The business recieved a nomination for Online Business, with an additional category for young small business champion entrepreneur.
Ms Fraser said the business started in 2020 after her crystals gained interest on Facebook marketplace.
"There was quite a lot of interest, so that's where it began, and since then, we've carried on through our online store."
"We recently entered the Australian Small Business Champion Awards and were notified we were finalists. It feels really good to be recognised."
Celestial Stones source their crystals from all over the world, and Ms Fraser said there was a growing market for crystals in Australia.
"There are a lot of people that have a keen interest in crystals; some are interested in healing and some just like them as a home decor," Ms Fraser said.
"We try to source high-quality crystals that give off a statement; we want them to have a 'wow' factor to them."
Packaging materials are chosen with care, ensuring that they are made from recycled or biodegradable materials whenever possible.
Ms Fraser said there was an emphasis on sustainability in all aspects of the business, from ethically sourcing their products all the way to the packing process.
"We don't want to support bad industry practice," she said.
"The packaging we use is working towards being 100 per cent eco-friendly, so when we send them out, it's not bubble wrapped with heaps of plastic."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
