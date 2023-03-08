NTFAW premier, div one fixtures to be released next week

Director of women's football Louise Millwood has confirmed the NTFAW premier and division one fixtures will be released on Wednesday.
She confirmed there would be six teams in premier and seven sides in division one.
South Launceston, who won the 2022 division one premiership, have been promoted to the premier division while Hillwood have been relegated to division one.
East Coast Swans will join division one for their inaugural season.
"They all have sound numbers, we're very encouraged by the amount of girls that have shown an interest in all our teams," Millwood said.
The premier and division one men's rosters were released on Wednesday last week.
The premier men's competition starts on April 1 with Deloraine playing Bridgenorth at UTAS Stadium in a curtain raiser to the AFL match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne.
Division one kicks-off on April 15 with Bridport returning after a year in recess. The Seagulls, who are being coached by Andrew Philpott, host Perth.
Meanwhile, Deloraine Football Club are hosting a pre-season gala day on Saturday, March 18 as they continue to recover from the floods of last October.
The Kangaroos will be joined by Bridgenorth, George Town, Old Launcestonians and Scottsdale with nine matches - men's and women's - to be played across the day starting at 10am.
The final match is at 6pm, which is a men's game between the Magpies and Parrots.
The men will play 4x15 minute quarters while the women will play 2x15 minute halves.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
