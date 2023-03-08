Two-day motorcycle trials coming up at Powranna

The nation's top riders are gearing up for the annual Tasmanian 2-Day Title this weekend at Powranna.
At least five of the top 10 Australian male and female riders are expected to compete.
Cressy rider Chris Bayles, who is ranked third in Australia, will be riding against South Australian Connor Hogan who is ranked second.
Legana's Jenna Lupo, who is currently number two in Australia, will be riding against New South Wales' Kristie McKinnon, a previous Australian women's champion.
Competitors will tackle several short obstacle courses which include rocks, logs and steep slopes.
Unlike all other forms of motorsport, the trials result is not decided against the clock.
Trials riders are trying to ride the short courses one rider at a time without putting a foot down or losing control of their motorcycle.
The rider loses a point every time they put a foot down on the ground.
The best score a rider can get for an obstacle course is 0 points. The rider with lowest total points for all the obstacle courses completed at the end of the day wins the trial.
Hopping and bouncing the front or back wheel into position, balancing the bike while stationary and then using the clutch and engine revs to launch up obstacles with only a short run-up is among the ways competitors avoid losing points.
The higher grades explode up 4-5 metre rock walls with a stationary start and only 2m of run-up.
There will be about 60 riders in several grades of competition ranging from seven to 70 plus in age.
