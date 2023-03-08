The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

Tax and jobs flow from giving contracts to locals

By Letters to the Editor
March 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When will most of these pollies ever take into consideration that money is only one part of the supply contract "Army's NZ contract slammed", The Examiner, March 3). Why don't we, like other countries, favour local suppliers over Internationals. The money goes overseas, so no taxes. The jobs that could be done locally are lost, so more on Centrelink. There is a lot more to contracts than the initial few dollars' savings

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.