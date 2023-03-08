Tax and jobs flow from giving contracts to locals

When will most of these pollies ever take into consideration that money is only one part of the supply contract "Army's NZ contract slammed", The Examiner, March 3). Why don't we, like other countries, favour local suppliers over Internationals. The money goes overseas, so no taxes. The jobs that could be done locally are lost, so more on Centrelink. There is a lot more to contracts than the initial few dollars' savings
Jim Armstrong, Gravelly Beach
Do the traffic laws permit being able to "comfortably drive a car and throw a newspaper" as required of a successful applicant to a job advertisement (The Examiner, March 7) for a paper deliverer to start duty immediately in the Longford area? What we've taken for granted in the past comes under new light with the punitive severity of phone usage while at the wheel regarded as almost being a capital offence and worthy of a several hundred dollar fine and heavy points loss. If so, then are e-scooters or postie trikes the answer?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I noticed the editorial (The Examiner, March 8) gives several sarcastic comments regarding the Reserve Bank's Governor Philip Lowe, yet again. The rates increases are decided by a board, not one person, as this paper seems to imply. There is also the matter of Mr Lowe stating in 2021 that he did not foresee rate increases until 2024, that, he perhaps should not have done. I am sure Mr Lowe and the board did not forsee the Russian war on Ukraine and its economic ramifications. It reminds me of an old saying, "don't shoot the messenger".
Richard Cooke, Invermay
Without doubt Tasmania is over governed with two tiers of government, upper and lower houses and 29 Councils for 530,000 people, does not make sense. However some criticism of councillors is far too harsh and unwarranted. It has only been in the past few years councillors and mayors have been paid enough to cover their contribution and even that comes no where near paid state politicians, and their reimbursement is no were near their minders commanding salaries over $700,000.
I can only assume the criticism is in the structure and reimbursement of the council, employees being paid twice or even triple the reimbursement of mayors and councillors, I was a councillor and was paid between $8,000 and up to $21,000 per year for 13 years and loved being of service, some of the best days of my life. Some wonderful councils are the life blood of the community. Criticism is great if directed in the right direction with plenty of research.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.