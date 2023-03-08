Tax and jobs flow from giving contracts to locals

I noticed the editorial (The Examiner, March 8) gives several sarcastic comments regarding the Reserve Bank's Governor Philip Lowe, yet again. The rates increases are decided by a board, not one person, as this paper seems to imply. There is also the matter of Mr Lowe stating in 2021 that he did not foresee rate increases until 2024, that, he perhaps should not have done. I am sure Mr Lowe and the board did not forsee the Russian war on Ukraine and its economic ramifications. It reminds me of an old saying, "don't shoot the messenger".