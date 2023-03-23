Welcome to Travelways,
If you had to pick a show-stopping time to visit Tasmania, autumn would be it.
Right now you'll find nights that are cold enough to warrant putting on the wood fire, crisp mornings to enjoy a flask of hot coffee but midday temperatures that can reach right up to those summer highs. Weather wise, it's got a lot going on.
But this is all background to the main star: the damp, misty forests that are shaking off their summer leaves and returning to what they do best; an alchemy of moss and lichen.
Tasmania is known for its natural wonders, and now is the best time to catch the turning of the fagus, when the leaves of the deciduous beech forests transform from bright green to rust and finally gold.
There are many places to catch this short-lived spectacle, but my favourite is the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, where vast swathes of the forest are painted in autumn's signature hues, but only for a brief moment.
This edition we're taking a deep dive into this phenomenon, with our guide to the fagus (page 20) and also Lake St Clair (page 18) - one of the best spots to see the changes and discover the true majesty of these forests during autumn.
This is also a time when the calendar fills up with plenty of events to keep you busy, so check out our comprehensive guide on page 26 to plan your autumn must-sees.
For food and wine, you'd be hard pressed to find a better spot to enjoy Tassie's bounty than the ECHO Festival on the state's East Coast, which has gained a reputation as a feast for all the senses and a celebration of the autumn harvests.
This edition we're also putting the season's seafood front and centre, with scallops and oysters highlighted in our food feature (page 13).
With plenty to do and see, you should feel rightly pleased to be exploring Tasmania right now. However, it comes with a warning - don't forget your woolies, as winter is well and truly on its way.
