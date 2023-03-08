The Examiner
Tasmania Devils coach Jodie Clifford unveils 41-player squad

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:45pm
Northern representatives Emma Castles, Tunisha Kikoak and Jaslyn Freestone. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

The squad for Tasmania Devils' run at maiden Coates Talent League glory has been unveiled.





