The squad for Tasmania Devils' run at maiden Coates Talent League glory has been unveiled.
Forty-one players have been picked in Jodie Clifford's group after a process that started last year and Tasmania's first full-time coach for a female side is excited at their prospects.
"We've got a really strong squad this year, a nice mix between that experience but also the youthfulness that we really pride ourselves in bringing young girls through, experiencing our program and getting a taste," Clifford said.
"We've got some really strong performers in the likes of Bellah Parker, Grace White and Georgia Clark from down South as well as young Madi Lamb who is coming through and then some experience with Candice Belbin as a 19-year-old.
"Tunisha Kikoak - from the Northern region - she's in her 18th year as well, so it's a really nice balance between that experience and then some youthfulness with Priya Bowering, Ruby Hall and Jorja Haberle coming into the squad as well."
Despite still being eligible for the under-16s, Lauderdale's Bowering is set to get a major opportunity in the Devils' midfield, with Brooke Barwick rupturing her ACL.
Glenorchy's Barwick, who is a highly-touted talent, was still named in the team's squad and will slide into an off-field role - assisting the midfield coach.
"There's so much that can be gained from seeing football from a different perspective, so for Brooke, it's really unfortunate for her and not an ideal situation but we hope that by her being in the coaches' box that she can learn something that she can put into her game," Clifford said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
