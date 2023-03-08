The Office of the Tasmanian Economic Regulator in a new report has stated there are more than 19,000 Tasmanians with a debt to an energy company.
Of these, 18,806 are Aurora Energy customers with an average debt of $718.
There were 1076 customers with a debt between $1500 and $2500 and 1397 customers with a debt of more than $2500.
There are 221 customers with a debt to 1st Energy and six customers with a debt to Energy Locals.
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter said the number of Tasmanian energy customers with a debt had risen by 97 per cent over the past 12 months.
He said while the government could not intervene in other cost-of-living pressures like the rising cost of food, petrol and interest rates, it could cap power prices as it had previously done.
Mr Winter said the national energy regulator had pointed to power price increases of about 20 per cent in other jurisdictions.
"If that's replicated here in Tasmania, that would be an average of $500 extra for every household," Mr Winter said.
Government minister Felix Ellis said the government understood the frustration within the Tasmanian community over power price rises.
"That's why we're really keen to support our community with additional payments in terms of those who are doing it really tough and in terms of small and larger businesses as well," he said.
Meanwhile, TasCOSS acting-chief executive Charlie Burton on Wednesday said $33 million set aside by the state government for energy bill relief was still sitting idle in a reserve.
"We have a simple answer for the Tasmanian Government: put the $33 million fund to immediate use to help Tasmanians with energy costs, rather than leaving them in limbo," Dr Burton said.
Mr Ellis said due diligence over the payment process was important.
"I understand people was to see [the payments] in their bank accounts or off their power bills as soon as possible, but we also need to ensure there is an appropriate process," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
