Australian rock royalty The Black Sorrows return to Tasmania this weekend, the start of 5 month long tour around the country.
"It's just a constant, I never stop," said Black Sorrows frontman Joe Camilleri.
Averaging 150 shows a year is pretty standard for the ARIA Hall of Famer, even 50 years on since The Black Sorrows first got together in 1984.
"I still love doing club shows," Mr Camilleri said.
"There's this thing with the audience where they're right up your grill and you can have a different sort of entertainment experience."
He said Tasmania was an important place musically.
"I like that part of the world, it's been good to me in all kinds of ways," Mr Camilleri said.
"It's an important part of your touring as a musician, you want to be able to tour Tassie at least two times a year."
With a career in music spanning more than five decades, Mr Camilleri has watched Australia's music scene change over the years, and said it's harder on some levels for bands to break out these days.
"They've got social media on their side, something older bands don't seem to have," he said.
"But bands today if they make a record, an Australian tour might only be 10 shows.
It's a stark comparison to the Sorrows, who even today still play around 160 to 180 shows a year.
"It's always beautiful being fresh and shiny because you have all the energy and support behind it," Mr Camilleri said.
"You still have an interest and people want to see and hear what you do."
He said despite being in the game for a long time, the challenges are still the same.
"To get an audience focused on what you do and carry them on to the next part of your vision; it's a difficult task," Mr Camilleri said.
"I always say the first 40 songs are easy to write because you don't know who you are, but the next 400 are a very bad hair day.
"It's just a different world between the old and the new; the record shop of today is Spotify."
After all this time, Mr Camilleri finds he still comes back to the same methods when writing songs.
"Sometimes I'll just start with a beat and see where it takes me," Mr Camilleri said.
"There's a good song in everybody because it's about life."
Songwriting really comes down to what it is that you're trying to achieve; it's about what makes you feel good."
The Black Sorrows play at the Launceston Country Club on Saturday March 11, with tickets available online.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
