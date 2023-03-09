Who will make finals, who will finish first and who will gain semi-final hosting duties?
Those are questions that will be answered in the final home and away round of the Cricket North two-day competition on Saturday.
Launceston are on 51.1 ladder points, South Launceston are on 49.4, Westbury have 45.8 and Riverside sit on 40.2 in one of the most exciting finishes to the season in recent years.
Second will host third in a semi-final while the top team progresses straight to the decider.
The Blues have to win outright against the Lions at Windsor Park to be any chance of making it.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said his line-up would stay the same.
"We're only 20 runs short of winning on first innings in this game and if we replicate what we did on the first day I can't see why we can't chase the total in the last session," he said.
"We've got to win outright to make finals and I feel we've set ourselves up and given ourselves a chance at doing that."
The Lions made 128 in their first innings and Riverside will resume on 5-107 with skipper Peter New (54*) and Solomon Scott at the crease.
Launceston's Tom Gray has taken 3-33 from seven overs.
Coach Andy Gower said the Lions would also go in unchanged and were looking to get back to the form they were in earlier this season.
"We want to go hard early and pick up the five wickets and win the game but if that doesn't happen we're just going to be watching what's going on at the NTCA Ground and trying to replicate what Westbury's up to," he said.
"I think we need to out bonus point them and that's where our heads are going to be at.
"We've got to pick up these five wickets as quickly as we can and if that looks like it's going to be in defeat that's okay as well.
"We'll go out there and be super aggressive with the bat or with the ball later in the day depending on what we need to do to get enough points to finish on top."
Teams get 0.2 bonus points for every wicket and .01 for every run.
South Launceston and Westbury will be chasing as many points as they can get with numerous scenarios at play.
Shamrocks skipper Daniel Murfet, who has an unchanged team, shed light on what was at stake.
"If we do win the first innings we'll go to at least second (on the ladder) but also we've got one eye on the other game," he said.
"If Riverside are able to get first innings points there is some potential where if we were able to accelerate and maximise our points - if we're able to get first innings points - there is actually a slight chance we could finish on top."
While there's plenty to play for, Murfet said his group would not lose sight of the task at hand.
"We've still got a job to do, it'll take five wickets to get that first innings result so that's our number one target and then it's a matter of seeing where things are at," he said.
The Shamrocks made 232 in their first innings and South are 5-39 with captain Jeremy Jackson (18*) and James Marshall in the middle at NTCA no. 2.
Westbury's Ollie Wood has claimed 3-13 from six overs and Murfet said the Shamrocks would need to continue to challenge South's batting group.
Jackson said the Knights would have one change with Tom Hawkins coming into the side for Ian Labrooy who is out with a hamstring injury sustained during last weekend's play.
"We've still got some really capable batters to come in our order," he said.
"So we're looking to those guys to show some good application and we certainly don't count ourselves as out of this match yet.
"We're trying to build a mentality as a team where we're never beaten regardless of the situation of the game."
Jackson said the Knights would be fully focused on their game.
"Moving into this week we've just got to put all of that 'what if' stuff aside and concentrate on firstly getting through that first hour and getting ourselves a couple of partnerships through the day," he said.
"The other game that's going on is completely out of our control so there's no point us giving that any thought going into this week."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
