South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman knows anything can happen in cricket.
So even seven premiership victories in a row won't count for much in the Cricket North women's grand final on Saturday.
The decider between South and Riverside starts at 4.45pm at NTCA no. 1.
"I just take it each game as it comes, we don't go out there with big heads or anything like that, that we've won that many," she said.
"Everyone can lose and I'm very adamant about that and we've lost against Riverside once this year so we know they can do it. We're going to try our best."
Wegman, who was among the few players that also played in the first flag in 2015-16, said a tight-knit group which was well-supported by their club had characterised the Knights' sustained success.
She said there was a buzz among the team that they could win eight on the trot.
"I don't think a lot of other teams have done this before," she said.
"The only other one I know of is through soccer, some girls won nine premierships in a row."
She said motivation was as high as ever.
"You want to win the premiership every year so you want to try your hardest and that's why we train hard and try and retain the girls we have," she said.
The Knights have two big ins with Ellie Mathews back from Melbourne and Narine Maurangi returning.
Wegman said the Knights would focus on bowling good line and length and being ready in the field.
They'll look to contain the Blues to less than a-run-a-ball.
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin feels her group can break South's streak.
"I think we have the side to do it, we're going to have to play our best cricket because South have set a really good standard this whole season," she said.
"We've really enjoyed playing them but I really do think we have the side to beat them.
"And we've shown them this year that we can do it in that one game we won."
The Blues won the inaugural CN women's competition in 2014-15.
"It was my first year at Riverside and we had quite a strong team," Parkin said.
"Matt Geeves coached and Emma (Manix-Geeves) was playing in that team.
"We had a few girls from New Zealand and they were quite strong and then Sam Cotton from the Coast who now plays down there and Lauren Hepburn was in it."
Parkin has a full squad to choose from.
Kate Sherriff, who has missed matches through concussion and who made 43 in last year's losing grand final, is in the squad.
"She hasn't really played much cricket since Christmas with getting a concussion at nationals," Parkin said.
"But up until Christmas she hit some 70s for (Greater Northern) Raiders and good scores for Riverside.
"If she gets picked I'm sure she'll have a good day."
Parkin said the Blues were yet to play their best cricket and early wickets as well as a strong top-order batting display would be important.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
