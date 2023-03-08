The Examiner
Mare that cost only $3500 wins eighth Tasmanian race

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 8 2023 - 10:00pm
Consistent mare Romary wins for Codi Jordan last season. She recorded her fifth Mowbray win on Wednesday night with Chloe Wells in the saddle.
Apprentice Chloe Wells is interviewed after winning on stablemates Romary and Move On Over.
Anthony Darmanin won the first race and protested unsuccessfully after going down narrowly in the third.

Former Victorian mare Romary enhanced her bargain buy status when she led most of the way for her eighth Tasmanian win in the Rod Thirkell-Johnston Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

