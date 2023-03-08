The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston business finalist in Small Business Champion Awards

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celestial Stones co-owner Chloe Fraser with a piece of Celestite. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston business Celestial Stones is a finalist in two categories for the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.