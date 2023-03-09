It's easy to see how much Josh Cleary loves basketball.
The Basketball Tasmania Future Development Program assistant coach spoke fondly of his players as they warmed-up for training at Elphin Sports Centre this week.
Among his many other commitments, the 33-year-old is mentoring players who hope to represent their state just as he did across the past 15 years in the Ivor Burge program.
Cleary was this week acknowledged for his contribution to the game, receiving the Australian Sports Medal.
It recognises those who have participated as official members of an Australian national team at declared international multi-sport events, including the INAS Global Games.
"I didn't know I was going to get one and I came home from holidays last weekend and it was there," Cleary said.
The basketballer, who is also a referee, didn't realise the prestige of the honour until he looked it up online.
"Not many people get to have these," he said.
Cleary is a former Boomerangs captain which is the men's national representative team for athletes with an intellectual impairment.
They play at events such as the Virtus (formally INAS) World Championships and Global Games.
Cleary has played at two world titles and two global games including in Turkey, Ecuador and Italy.
A highlight came when he captained Australia's silver medal-winning team at the 2019 INAS Global Games in Brisbane.
"I'd never beaten France, they'd always flogged us and then we beat them in our very first game at Globals and we all believed we had something really special," he said.
"We went on to make the gold medal game and play in front of 5000 people.
"We played Portugal twice (in the pool stage), they beat us in the first game by 20-odd points and then we beat them on the buzzer in the second game and in the third game they beat us in front of our home crowd."
Cleary said he retired from the Boomerangs in 2019 and then continued playing in Tassie's Ivor Burge side until 2022.
He has since been developing his coaching craft with Saints in the LBA as well as with the Launceston Lightning junior representative program in the Tasmanian Junior Basketball League.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
