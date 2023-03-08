Anyone who has volunteered in a Tasmanian government school will tell you exactly why in-class support is urgently needed. It really is that obvious. Just spending a lesson in class is enough to gain a clear picture of the huge challenge teachers face trying to manage students' complex and wide-ranging needs in this era.
The fact is our students' needs have changed dramatically since their parents and grandparents were at school. They've changed so much that one teacher alone can no longer meet the needs of a class of students. That's why teachers are desperately calling for in-class support.
Tasmania's public schools contain twice as many students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, compared to private schools. And there are many more children starting school who need boosted intensive support to catch up with their peers. Inadequate school resourcing means it is simply not possible for a class teacher alone to provide the support all their students need.
The reality of government schools these days is that every class contains at least six students - in some classes and schools it's considerably more - who are desperately in need of one-one, or small group in-class support, from a teacher assistant or education support specialist. Currently that support is not available because it's not funded.
These days, almost every K-10 class contains students who suffer from, for example, anxiety, autism, specific learning disorders, trauma, ADHD and depression.
There are students even as young as four, who are homeless. In early childhood classes, there are students who require help with toileting, need support with basic communication, require social-emotional support and basic skills that, decades ago, many more children started with at kinder.
Students classified as "runners" because of their tendency to run out of class, out of the school grounds and potentially into harm's way, can suddenly require help. And there are students who need to be closely watched because they're at risk of self-harm or on suicide watch.
At the very least, one teacher assistant or one education support specialist is needed in every class. It's not just about lifting achievement standards, it's also about physical, social and emotional safety. In Tasmania, students' needs have changed significantly.
Our students' futures depend on our government recognising and acknowledging this change and funding in-class support, while increasing out-of-class support - more psychologists, speech pathologists and social workers. Our students should not have to miss out, or wait to get the support they need.
Sallyann Geale is a Riverside High School teacher, and AEU councillor
