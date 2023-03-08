The Examiner
Student life has changed so much in recent years one teacher alone cannot support the needs of a class

By Opinion - Sallyann Geale
March 9 2023 - 5:00am
Teachers are struggling to meet the changing needs of students in the classroom without support

Anyone who has volunteered in a Tasmanian government school will tell you exactly why in-class support is urgently needed. It really is that obvious. Just spending a lesson in class is enough to gain a clear picture of the huge challenge teachers face trying to manage students' complex and wide-ranging needs in this era.

