Launceston's Brooke Brown will don new colours when the AFLW season starts later this year.
The 25-year-old, who was drafted to North Melbourne in October 2020, is understood to have moved to Essendon.
North Melbourne released a statement on Tuesday night, announcing Brown's departure to "an expansion club" with AFL.com.au reporting that Essendon is the suitor.
"Whilst disappointed, we understand this is the landscape of player movement at the moment and that these are difficult decisions for players to make," North Melbourne AFLW football performance and talent manager Rhys Harwood said.
"We thank Brooke for her contribution across her three seasons at the club and wish her well in her next chapter."
Drafted to North Melbourne after just a year of playing for Launceston in the TSLW and Ulverstone on the North-West Coast, Brown played basketball for the Launceston Tornadoes and was a promising touch football player.
Since debuting in round four of 2021, Brown played 24 games across three seasons and showed her improvement at the back-end of 2022.
Finding her spot in defence after attempts up forward and in the ruck, Brown averaged 13.5 disposals and 4.1 marks per game in AFLW's season seven.
The defender finds her way to Essendon through the priority signing period, in which the four expansion clubs that joined the league last year do not need to trade to gain players.
She joins fellow Tasmanians Daria Bannister, Ellyse Gamble and Jess Wuetschner.
