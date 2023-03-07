The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFLW: Launceston's Brooke Brown signs with Essendon

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Brown at North Melbourne training in 2021. Picture by North Media

Launceston's Brooke Brown will don new colours when the AFLW season starts later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.