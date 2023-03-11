Waking up to Wordle sex for oldies

Who turned out the light? And, where did I leave my sex life?
According to the latest research, none of us is having sex.
The experts say COVID and inflation are to blame. Go figure. (Please, can I blame Philip Lowe?)
In our house sex has been replaced by a daily Wordle.
Yes, dear reader. We're sexed.
It's not that I don't like Wordle.
Sometimes it provides instant gratification.
Wordle reader ... you know the feeling.
When you discover the daily word in three rows.
In less than two minutes.
You are told by the algorithm that you are "splendid"?
A 'splendid' Wordle is the new 'quickie' in my vocabulary.
I remember when a quickie was against a tree at Parramatta Creek.
Now, it's "fancy a Wordle?"
And, just like that, our daily excitement is spent, in three lines and two minutes.
Sundays, formerly long afternoons of fooling around, have become a morning Wordle and a cup of tea.
Apparently we've done it 300 times since last March.
"You're not very good with numbers," he smiled.
"It's 400 times since last January, on our way up to Anson's Bay."
"That's about the time we started".
Roughly, our former yearly average for sex.
I'm not complaining ... well not too much.
Did you notice libidinous reader, as you evolved into your "less sex" years, a comforting familiarity?
All those hours of fooling about, now inhabited by Wordle and a brisk, full-bodied Barry's Tea.
In our brave new Wordle world, if we have sex, it's most likely after an easy Sunday of cricket/ footy, sea-soling the plants and reading.
Remember busy reader, sex before work?
What were we thinking? How did we get kids to school and arrive at work on time?
Or, Christmas and Easter sex ... moments grabbed somewhere between the mass and roast turkey?
Gone, those fabulous Friday's of footy, fish and chips and a late night f!!!
Now we're excited because it's autumn.
Autumn means footy, Coodabeens and roast lamb followed by apple crumble.
In between, there's books and banter.
I don't think we've given up (on sex).
It's more like let go and moved on.
One of the cool things about getting older, staying married and not being dead (yet) is the chance to reflect and compare.
I like his ageing body and he seems fond of mine. I love how we have the occasional snooze, a cup of tea and long conversations.
I love how, instead of racing to life's finish line, we're ambling.
Splendid.
And, finally:
I had a lovely moment at a function last week, chatting with folks at a similar stage.
I was reminded that a rounded body is a thing of great beauty.
I went straight home, baked a cinnamon butter cake with chocolate buttercream icing and felt fabulous.
My body has been awesome to me. Broken bones have mended, kidney stones have passed and headaches are just a post menopausal memory.
Did someone say Wordle?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.