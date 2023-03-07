Risks rise as the RBA keeps pushing rates higher

THE Reserve Bank's 10th cash rate rise yesterday in 10 months to 3.6 per cent was hardly a surprise, but Australians are starting to wonder what Governor Phillip Lowe is really up to. And how he is trying to achieve it.
Sure, he said yesterday the RBA is tightening monetary policy (ie, forcing up interest rates) "to ensure inflation returns to target (ie, 2-3 per cent) and this period of high inflation is only temporary" and "that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead..."
Most Australians appreciate that inflation is bad. It feeds on itself and puts the economy into a vicious cycle of price rises undermining the value of incomes and savings. So from what he said yesterday we can expect at least one more increase, probably next month, to 3.85 per cent, and anyone with a mortgage or loan of any type or, more importantly, with a job, will be hoping that will be that. Mortgage rates have trebled from around 2 per cent to the 6 per cent they'll be running at after the lenders pass on this rise.
But Lowe seems to be desperate to dish out over-kill. Inflation is already coming off, unemployment is edging up, house prices have fallen into a hole, so why not wait a couple of months to see whether the 10 rate increases are starting to bite? They certainly seem to be. It was Lowe who declared after all in 2021 that he didn't see any need for rate increases until 2024. He's probably done enough damage to the economy and confidence already without rushing into further rate increases, as was clearly the case at the end of 1989 when the governor of the time was thinking and acting the same way.
The Examiner includes those with jobs - also mostly borrowers - that are hoping the RBA's most aggressive rate rises since the 1988-89 tightening that drove Australia into "the recession we have to have" will end. It is becoming clear that the central bank's unspoken strategy is to force up the jobless rate in order to reduce inflation. That certainly was the case in 88-89 when the rate hikes that took the official rate to 17.5 per cent and unemployment to 12 per cent. It certainly knocked inflation on the head.
The rate punishment the RBA was so severe that the 1990s recession and aftermath to anyone who can remember it was not good. Even after the economy struggled out of recession it just bumped along at 2-3 per cent growth rates with unemployment stuck at 8-9 per cent. House prices crashed. The ASX200 share market struggled for 10 years. Lowe seems intent on dishing out the same punishment.
The rate increases are certainly hitting mortgage holders, but importantly also the businesses that employ the people with the mortgages. Business has been struggling with higher energy costs, an historically tight labour market that has pushed up wages, and now rising borrowing costs.
As happened in the 1990s, the banks are starting to fret about the ability of borrowers to service their loans and the likelihood of rising numbers of loan defaults and business collapses.
This is worrying stuff. It wouldn't take much to set the dominoes falling. One more rate increase perhaps? Maybe that would grant Lowe his wish of lower inflation. But at what cost?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.