Risks rise as the RBA keeps pushing rates higher

By Editorial
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
THE Reserve Bank's 10th cash rate rise yesterday in 10 months to 3.6 per cent was hardly a surprise, but Australians are starting to wonder what Governor Phillip Lowe is really up to. And how he is trying to achieve it.

