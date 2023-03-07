Risks rise as the RBA keeps pushing rates higher

But Lowe seems to be desperate to dish out over-kill. Inflation is already coming off, unemployment is edging up, house prices have fallen into a hole, so why not wait a couple of months to see whether the 10 rate increases are starting to bite? They certainly seem to be. It was Lowe who declared after all in 2021 that he didn't see any need for rate increases until 2024. He's probably done enough damage to the economy and confidence already without rushing into further rate increases, as was clearly the case at the end of 1989 when the governor of the time was thinking and acting the same way.