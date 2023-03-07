Serious injury reported from Rocherlea crash

A person is believed to have sustained serious injuries from a crash on the East Tamar Highway.
Tasmania police and other emergency services are responding to a serious crash the East Tamar Highway in Rocherlea just north of the George Town Road Link.
When the incident was reported just before 4pm Tuesday afternoon there was only one person with reported injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, delay their travel or take an alternative route in and out of Launceston.
Northern Tasmania is also facing rainy conditions.
Police advise during rainy days to:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
