After a month's hiatus, the Launceston Summer Series returns this weekend for two days of music in Civic Square, with Melbourne pub-rockers The Smith Street Band headlining.
Supporting Smith Street are Melbourne four-piece punk outfit Press Club and local singer-songwriters Kate Rigby and Elkie Kershaw.
Summer Series organiser Brad Harbeck said it was shaping up to be a huge weekend.
"It's the first time in five years the Smithies have been to town, so it's pretty exciting," Mr Harbeck said
"We're expecting to almost sell out, so if anyone hasn't bought a ticket, now would be a good time to do it."
Mr Harbeck said they wanted to support young local talent and brought back Kate Rigby and Elkie Kershaw, who opened the series initially in January as supporting acts.
"It's part of our ethos for the Summer Series," Mr Harbeck said.
"It's good to get them as the opening acts for these big bands and play to a big crowd. I think they'll really enjoy it."
Sunday will host a three-hour set from a Tasmanian Beatles cover band, The Beatles Show.
The band will play the entirety of one of The Beatles' most famous records, Revolver, along with some other famous and familiar tunes.
"I'm a massive Beatles fan, and this band is fantastic," Mr Harbeck said.
"They came up on the radar and we jumped at it."
Mr Harbeck said they planned to make the series bigger and better next year.
"We've learnt heaps and we know what direction we want to go in," he said.
"We think it could be a real addition annually to the Launceston events calendar, and because it's in the city, you still get that festival sort of feeling without the need to get an Uber there."
The Launceston Summer Series returns on Saturday at 7pm, with tickets still available online through Oztix.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
