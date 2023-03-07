The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Committee for Public Works holds hearing on Exeter High School redevelopment

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Frerk, principal of Exeter High School at the Public Work's Committee's hearing on the redevelopment of Exeter High School. Picture Rod Thompson

State parliament's Public Works Committee must approve a proposed $11 million redevelopment of Exeter High School before it can proceed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.