State parliament's Public Works Committee must approve a proposed $11 million redevelopment of Exeter High School before it can proceed.
Simon Wood MP, Tania Rattray MLC, John Tucker MP, and the committee chair, Rob Valentine MLC, conducted the hearing.
Committee members visited the school before the hearing.
They heard from the Department of Education, Benjamin Frerk, principal of Exeter High School and architect James Morrison.
Morrison & Breytenbach architects have been commissioned for the project.
The project's design has been completed, and the tender and construction process is expected to begin mid-year.
The redevelopment has been allocated an $11 million budget with $3.75 million to be dispensed in 2023-24.
The proposal includes the redevelopment of Years 7-8 and Years 9-10 hubs and the Materials and Design Technology, Art and Culinary arts hub.
Other updates include a new entrance, an arts exhibition area, and a new courtyard.
The committee asked the department and Mr Frerk for details on community consultation.
Mr Frerk said that he wanted the community to understand the decisions being made and that the community was "totally satisfied."
The committee heard that sections of the current school building would be made more wheelchair accessible and that the school was working to make spaces calmer and less chaotic for children with anxiety.
Other facilities discussed included a new space just for Year 9s.
At present, this year's level is dispersed across the school, Mr Frerk said.
The community survey results showed that 54% of respondents prioritised this area for redevelopment.
The refurbishment will also provide a new bus shelter. Ninety-eight per cent of Exeter students rely on a bus service, Mr Frerk said.
Other refurbishments include new commercially focused kitchens.
The present facilities date to a time when schools offered domestic science and are not conducive for students aiming for a career in the catering industry, Mr Morrison said.
The project will be completed in stages to minimise disruption during the construction phase.
The redevelopment is expected to be complete by 2025. The school was established in 1985.
