Launceston United face an unprecedented workload as the only Northern club in both statewide competitions.
However, David Owusu, who has English Football League experience with Rochdale, and coach Fernando Munoz's Chilean compatriot Filipe Carrasco bring international experience to help the men's team step up for the first time since 1990.
Home-grown captain Connor Reading - son of club stalwart Glenn - will be tasked with steering the charge and backing up his coach's instructions.
"The squad is happy for begin the competition. The squad and the club are happy for come to the NPL and I think this good for the club. We are the biggest club in Launceston so we have all division here, WSL and NPL, and the boys' squad is good - anxious a little because we know this hard season for us, but we're thinking when we play is good.
Luke Warrener changed job for coming to Launceston. Filipe Carrasco is from Chile. He is in Australia and call me and want to play as import player so he come in. David Owusu is also import. He play in England in very competitive division.
Aidan Piper was keeper at Ulverstone. We suffer a lot in Championship last year with Aidan, he save many attack there so I think he is very good and he also help a lot for our junior keeper.
We have more interest in the problem in the long-term so one season is too short but our first season for the club is important too.
"For us always Aidan Rigby is a key player. And Connor Reading, David Owusu and Lochie Dean, who played for Rangers but is back to United, his original club.
"The target is for try establish good condition for when other clubs playing us, it not easy game. That is simple.
"No specific position on the ladder, but our objective is pick up most points possible. My boys happy with this. We play clubs more experience, many years in that system."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.