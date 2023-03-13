The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

NPL Tasmania club preview: Launceston United

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 13 2023 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coaches

NPL Tasmania: Fernando Munoz

WSL: Nick Rawlinson

NPL U21: Richard Jones

NC: Chris Pickering

NCW: Johnny Read

NC1: None

Team stats

INS: Luke Warrener (Taroona), Filipe Carrasco (Chile), David Owusu (England), Aidan Piper (Ulverstone), Lochie Dean (Northern Rangers), Sam Stieler (Queensland NPL), Abdul Abdelrasoul (Launceston City)

OUTS: Jake Edmunds

LAST SEASON: 2nd in Northern Championship (P21, W13, D2, L6, GF 46, GA 25, Pts 41); Top scorer: Angelo Amato (12)

CAPTAIN: Connor Reading

ROUND 1: Glenorchy, 4.30pm Saturday, March 18, KGV

Launceston United face an unprecedented workload as the only Northern club in both statewide competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.