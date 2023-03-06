The Examiner
Welcome to the March 2023 edition of Tasmanian Farmer

Kate Stark
By Kate Stark
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 8:00am
Superfine wool producer Johnny MacNamara has carved out a name for himself among the cattle farmers of King Island. Click on the image to visit Tasmanian Farmer on Facebook. Picture Sally Gall

Welcome to ACM's free monthly newspaper, connecting lutruwita/Tasmania's farming community with the stories that matter.

Kate Stark

Kate Stark

Editor, Tasmanian Farmer.

An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.

