An animal welfare case that has been the talk of racing circles for months is understood to be going to court in three weeks.
A thoroughbred industry participant is believed to be facing serious charges laid by the RSPCA over an incident that allegedly occurred at Spreyton Racecourse.
Informed sources say the case was raised at a national stewards' conference recently when questions were asked as to why the participant had not been stood down pending a resolution to the matter.
Questions related to the case, and another separate matter involving a southern-based trainer, were raised in State Parliament in October by independent MP Kristie Johnston.
It was stated at the time that the Office Of Racing Integrity was conducting investigations into both cases and the RSPCA was aware of one of them.
Ms Johnston questioned why the licences of both trainers had not been revoked in the meantime.
Racing Minister Madeleine Olgivie responded in general terms but did not address either case specifically.
When asked on Tuesday if he could confirm that the Spreyton case would be going to court later this month, Racing Director Justin Helmich said that any comment should come from the RSPCA as it was the investigating body.
However he did confirm that ORI stewards had opened an inquiry into the matter which had been adjourned pending the outcome of the RSPCA investigation.
If found guilty, the participant faces a lengthy disqualification from racing.
Whitemore breeder Graeme McCulloch has finished the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Melbourne with a first for Tasmania.
McCulloch's Grenville Stud was the leading vendor at the sale based on average price.
Only vendors that sell three or more lots are considered and McCulloch's three lots averaged $233,000.
His one yearling to go under the hammer on Tuesday, a filly by So You Think from Miss Chierro, was bought by leading Victorian trainer Mick Price for $150,000.
McCulloch had earlier sold a So You Think colt for $280,000 and a Street Boss colt for $270,000.
"It was a tough sale - I think rising interest rates are starting to bite and the syndicators weren't buying as many as usual," he said.
"But I'm very happy with our results - it would be the first time a Tasmanian breeder has been the leading vendor."
The Inevitable's likely opposition in next week's $5 million All-Star Mile has become clearer following the allocation of five wildcards.
The first 10 places in the field were selected by public vote but Jacquinot has since been withdrawn and replaced by Fangirl.
Four wildcards were to be issued to complete the 14-horse field but the All-Star Mile committee has now issued five as not all the top 10 vote-getters are certain starters.
The wildcards have gone to Alenquer (Mike Moroney), Law Of Indices and My Oberon (Annabel Neasham), Pounding (Peter Moody) and Aegon (Andrew Forsman).
The Inevitable was the sixth highest vote-getter for the 1600m weight-for-age contest at Moonee Valley on March 18.
All-in market with Sportsbet -
3.00 Alligator Blood
5.50 Mr Brightside
7.00 I'm Thunderstruck
8.00 Fangirl
10.00 I Wish I Win
15.00 Alenquer
17.00 Law Of Indices
21.00 Gentleman Roy
21.00 Nugget
26.00 Aegon
26.00 The Inevitable
34.00 My Oberon
34.00 Pounding
34.00 Tuvalu
41.00 Keats
In-form pacer Kuyomi will be out to go two places better than last year when she contests Sunday's $14,000 Carrick Cup.
The Rohan Hillier-trained mare finished third 12 months ago behind Victorian visitor Holy Basil and Rocks Roy.
Holy Basil started favourite in a heat of the Tasmania Cup at his next run but galloped out and didn't qualify for the final.
Kuyomi should find this year's Carrick Cup a little easier and takes good form into the race.
Since returning from Victoria and transferring to the Hillier stable, she has not missed a place in four starts and was a winner at her most recent appearance 10 days ago.
She will start from 20m on Sunday - the same mark as last year - in a race where only three of the 13 acceptors are off the front.
Buster William, who ran second in the Carrick Cup two years ago and won the recent Meander Valley Cup at the same track, is one of two backmarkers on 30m.
He will be joined by former Victorian Khaki Nui now trained locally by Michael Laugher.
FRONT: No Nukes Skipper, We Salute You, Puntarno Stride.
10 METRES: Iylac Beach, Vinny Chase, Rockandahardplace, Equity Stride, Duke Of Dundee.
20 METRES: Mister Gently, Kuyomi,, Aqua Sancta.
30 METRES: Khaki Nui, Buster William.
Major firmers in the TAB fixed-odds markets for Mowbray on Wednesday night -
RACE 1: Reconstructive $4.60 to $3.50; Ding Ding $5.00 to $4.20.
RACE 2: Blonde Suspect $4.00 to $3.60; Elusive Princess $13 to $7.00.
RACE 3: Geegees Hisword $4.80 to $3.60; Southern Wind $12 to $5.00.
RACE 4: Ethical Dilemma $8.50 to $4.80; Romary $5.50 to $4.80; Zeva Royale $13 to $6.50.
RACE 5: Coeur De Lyon $7.50 to $6.00.
RACE 6: Coronation Veronic $14 to $6.00
RACE 7: Gee Gee Miss Quita $5.00 to $3.60.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.