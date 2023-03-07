Crossing the line at the Victorian Track and Field Championships, Launceston race walker Will Bottle knew he had become a Tasmanian record holder.
However, the 17-year-old was not aware he had broken several on Sunday.
Bottle had not just set a new under-20 benchmark but his walk of 20.40.25 also broke the open 5000m record set by Greg Robertson in February 1991.
"It's pretty surreal to be honest, I don't think it has hit properly yet but I'm pretty happy with how it all went down in the race," said the Newstead Athletics member.
"I didn't really know about the open record. Mum told me straight after the race and I was so surprised."
Bottle finished more than a minute ahead of the next under-20s walker as they competed at the same time as the open final, which featured Olympians Declan Tingay and Kyle Swan.
Having "done a few races" at the same time as Australia's best, the Launceston College student uses it for his own improvement.
"I kind of work off them so I can improve because I try not to be as far behind as I usually would compared to them so it really helps racing against people who have that experience," he said.
Bottle's record-breaking efforts were praised on Athletics Tasmania's Facebook page as both Robertson and Rohan Best - whose three-decade under-18, 19 and 20 times were bettered - said their congratulations.
"20.40 is an outstanding time. Best of luck for the future," Robertson said.
Best, who is an Athletics Tasmania board member, added: "It's been a huge season of PBs [personal bests] for you ... the improvement over 5km and 10km has been amazing."
Over the last 12 months, Bottle has taken huge strides, breaking the 21-minute barrier and winning the all-schools championships.
His major improvements have come since working with 2012 Olympic gold medallist Jared Tallent after the pair first met in May.
"That's the best thing that has ever happened to me really, I wasn't training enough or as frequently as I should and that definitely helped me improve out of sight," Bottle said.
"That's the main reason that I have improved so much just because of his coaching."
Bottle does not have to wait long for his next major event, competing in the Australian Under-20 Championships in three weeks' time as he works towards his long-term goal, qualifying for world juniors in 2024.
