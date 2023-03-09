The Rockliff Government has not changed their stance on banning conversion therapy in Tasmania.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff reaffirmed the government commitment on the ban in October 2022.
Since then, Liberal MHA Lara Alexander tabled a petition which wanted to further discussions with health practitioners, legal experts, religious and ethnic community leaders.
The petition, which attracted more than 3000 signatures, requests that Tasmania's parliament "assist gender confused children...by protecting the rights of parents, health practitioners and others as they seek best outcomes".
The petition claimed the recommendations from Tasmanian Law Reform Institute report into conversion practices would "restrict parents and medical practitioner's capacity to choose what is in the best interests of their children and patients, but potentially criminalise them and others who seek to assist".
Members from the Green and Labor party raised concerns over the governments commitment to the promised ban.
Mr Rockliff was unable to respond to concerns over the petition and promise for the ban.
A government spokesperson said the government's response will be released in due course.
"The Tasmanian Law Reform Institute report is very extensive and the Premier and Attorney-General have sought advice from their relevant agencies, as we do with all complex law reform proposals and recommendations," they said.
"Our government is committed to making decisions on the basis of expert advice and best practice, and with priority focus on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of all Tasmanians.
"The Departments of Health and Justice are undertaking further policy analysis and will provide further advice about possible approaches to any reform."
