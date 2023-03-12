The Examiner
Launceston City co-captain Lachie Clark details NPL targets

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Launceston City co-captain Lachie Clark has big hopes for season 2023. Picture by Phillip BIggs

A top-four finish is the minimum requirement for a new-look Launceston City according to co-captain Lachie Clark.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

