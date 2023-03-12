A top-four finish is the minimum requirement for a new-look Launceston City according to co-captain Lachie Clark.
As Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford launch a new era at Prospect Park, their popular keeper is convinced City have the tools to sustain an NPL Tasmania title bid.
Clark said several big signings will make a huge impact, tipped even greater heights for excitement machine Stef Tantari and welcomed a change of approach to the team's playing style.
"We definitely want to break top-four," he said. "That's our biggest target because we haven't really done that. We want to be competitive with the top sides so want to aim to win the league, but top-four would be a step in the right direction."
The 24-year-old will share the captaincy with Syson's former Devonport teammate Joel Stone, who has been among Tasmania's standout players in recent years and will be pivotal to club plans.
"Joel's got that winning mentality and all that experience of being in a winning team so we thought it would be a great opportunity for him to also lead the boys so that they know what a true winner and leader looks like.
"Coming from Devonport, he's won the league, best and fairests, he's done everything and now he's just spreading that experience to the rest of the squad and creating a really good impact."
Clark said the squad has responded well to a new approach but admitted there were a lot of differences between Syson and club stalwart Lino Sciulli.
"I loved having Lino as a coach, he was great, and Daniel the same, but they're two different coaching styles. Daniel has come in with a bit more of a possession-based style and it's really good for the young players to learn how to play that style. I think that's probably been the biggest transitional change between the two coaches.
"Especially with me being a captain as well, he's always wanting to have a chat with me, seeing how things are with the squad and if there's any issues. He's very approachable."
Clark reported a strong and encouraging pre-season and predicted big things from a glut of new faces.
"Mason Smith is one of two American imports. He's a midfielder who looks very sharp, very quick and agile, who should make a really good contribution to the middle of the park."
"Centre-back Alex Jacobs is the other American. He's been really good. With a younger backline, he's come in and created some good, strong consistency there and I'm very happy to have him in my backline.
"We've got two Tobys up front: Toby Anderson from Ulverstone and Toby Simeoni from Riverside. They're very similar - they're both big, strong, fast players that can score goals - and it'll be exciting to see how many they can net this year.
"Will Humphrey (also from Riverside) is a great player and has slotted in perfectly. You don't even think about him as a new signing because he's been great. He's very versatile, you can play him as a centre-back or in the middle and he just does a great job and is a really good guy."
However, it was a home-grown player that Clark selected as one to watch in 2023.
"Stef Tantari has become a really good player and I think he's just going to keep improving. I think he's going to be the guy that'll set the league on fire this year."
As for who he thought was the best striker in the competition, Clark couldn't resist a dig at one former teammate.
"It's definitely not Noah Mies, put that on the record. I think there's a lot of good quality strikers but Roberto (Garrido) from Devonport. He brings a very dynamic game, moves a lot, keeps changing direction and is a very good finisher so he's probably the one who's above the rest of the league standard because he's so good in that position."
City began their campaign in style on Saturday by winning the pre-season NPL 21s Summer Cup as Alex Gaetani's side beat Clarence in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.
City will kick-off the NPL Tasmania season on Friday night by hosting a derby against Riverside Olympic.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.