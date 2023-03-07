The University of Tasmania has proposed a cut of 48 senior management roles and the creation of 18 new ones as part of an organisational restructure.
Eight of the management roles proposed to be cut are currently vacant and there are four other vacancies at the senior management level that displaced staff would be able to be redeployed.
The jobs are plannedt to be cut from the chief operating officer's division, the future students division, academic division, and people and wellbeing division.
There are no acamedic positions in the proposed job cuts.
In a memo to staff on Tuesday morning, the university's acting chief operating officer Craig Barling said the institution had heard the need to rebalance the university towards its academic mission through consistent feedback.
"From our engagement survey, we know staff feel that our systems and processes make work more difficult than it should be, that we need to do more to ensure our leadership is focused on supporting people, that we need better communication, consultation, and co-design of services, and more resources devoted to directly supporting staff and students," he said.
"We need our professional leadership roles to deliver on the important work of adapting our systems and services to make it easier for people to do their jobs."
Mr Barling said no roles below the senior management level would be removed.
He sid no decisions would be made about future structures until all feedback had been considered.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
