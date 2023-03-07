Hydrogen hub's impact on Tamar flows a concern

Having seen Malcolm Turnbull's performance at the Robodebt royal commission, I am amazed at the replies he gave to questions. Turnbull and others (Tudge and Porter) as senior members of the government at the time were able to recall some facts and figures down to the last fraction of a percent, but are unable to recall other events with the reply, "I don't recall" or "I cannot remember having said that." Stuart Robert has admitted he lied to the people of Australia because of his duty to cabinet rather than protect his and other constituents from the illegal Robodebt scheme. At the end of the royal commission none of those involved in this litany of lies and deception will be brought to account. Is there no justice ?