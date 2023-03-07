Hydrogen hub's impact on Tamar flows a concern

RON Baines is right to be seriously concerned about the awesome (and it will be awesome) amount of water needed for the proposed hydrogen hub at Bell Bay which has been confirmed "will" come from Trevallyn lake thus placing the final nail in the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary's coffin (The Examiner, Feb 24 and March 3).
As Mr Baines succinctly pointed out, the community was "nicely conned" into believing it would still see a reasonable amount of water flowing through the Cataract Gorge post Trevallyn dam, not the mere trickle that eventually resulted.
South Esk River natural flows were taken in 1955 to fuel Trevallyn power station; now "they" really want to get "blood out of a stone" and take even more water to fuel the proposed hydrogen hub. It begs the question on how the proposed system would cope with another severe drought which, with climate change, is inevitable? Rivers need good water flows to provide oxygen for their ecosystems to survive. The upper reaches of the Kanamaluka/Tamar estuary have been deprived of good flows since Trevallyn dam was commissioned (over 60 years ago) and it really is no wonder the estuary is as crook as it is but, with this proposal, its status will now progress to terminal giving very little hope for the estuary's long term survival.
Jim Collier, Legana
I wish to thank the staff of the Launceston General Hospital particularly the staff of the emergency department and acute medical unit. I presented to the emergency department, quite ill, and was seen quickly, efficiently and professionally. The care I received was wonderful and I am very grateful we have such services available to us in Launceston.
Mandy Millar, Launceston
Having seen Malcolm Turnbull's performance at the Robodebt royal commission, I am amazed at the replies he gave to questions. Turnbull and others (Tudge and Porter) as senior members of the government at the time were able to recall some facts and figures down to the last fraction of a percent, but are unable to recall other events with the reply, "I don't recall" or "I cannot remember having said that." Stuart Robert has admitted he lied to the people of Australia because of his duty to cabinet rather than protect his and other constituents from the illegal Robodebt scheme. At the end of the royal commission none of those involved in this litany of lies and deception will be brought to account. Is there no justice ?
R.Parker, Summerhill
As a grandmother of children in Tasmanian Catholic schools and experienced educator, I am deeply troubled by the implementation of the Science of Learning as the education approach for every student in Catholic schools in this state. This approach involves teachers spoon feeding students - telling what them what to do and how to think - a step back to "chalk and talk" from the 1950s. There is a vast amount of evidence in education that when students think for themselves to solve problems, their learning outcomes are superior. The evidence shows that the Science of Learning is only effective in literacy with disabled students. There is no evidence of its effectiveness in any other subject.
For example, the findings of the program for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2012 showed the negative effects of teacher directed instruction. Whereas students thinking for themselves is associated with a 19-point increase in mathematics scores across OECD countries. All students should be given the opportunity to think and access the full Australian curriculum so they can learn to navigate our complex and rapidly changing world which now includes artificial intelligence. It is alarming to think that my grandchildren will be part of a school environment that does not encourage them to become critical and creative thinkers. It begs the question: what kind of citizens do we want our children to become?
Louise Hodgson, Sandy Bay
As far as I'm concerned, Collingwood's Mason Cox could be the only footy player in the world who sees the game from behind spectacles whilst chasing the pill around the field. In the amazing pic from UTAS Stadium of the Hawthorn game (The Examiner, March 3) Cox is rucking on wearing slightly violet tinted pair of glasses - his left pupil clearly larger than the right one. Shouldn't be long before this innovation becomes mandatory for the Umps together with maybe eye transplants.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
THE Examiner publishes letters from readers in good faith and expects the letters, as is overwhelmingly the case, to be true reflections of reader views and opinions, and also to be factually correct. Unfortunately we appear to have been misled in one letter over an incident that was claimed to have occurred at the Launceston aquatic centre. Council has informed us there is no record of the claimed incident and after inquires with the letter writer The Examiner has concerns that the letter contained incorrect information.
It has been removed from our website.
