The Examiner

Hydrogen hub's impact on Tamar flows a concern

By Letters to the Editor
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevallyn dam and lake

RON Baines is right to be seriously concerned about the awesome (and it will be awesome) amount of water needed for the proposed hydrogen hub at Bell Bay which has been confirmed "will" come from Trevallyn lake thus placing the final nail in the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary's coffin (The Examiner, Feb 24 and March 3).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.