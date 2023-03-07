Partnership plan will engage Aboriginal voice in council

City of Launceston councillors will decide on endorsing the long-awaited Aboriginal Partnership Plan at Thursday's meeting.
The partnership plan aims to effectively engage with Aboriginal People in a culturally respectful and genuine manner and ensure the views, needs, interests and aspirations of Aboriginal People are central in the council's decision-making.
The plan underpins the council's "strong desire and responsibility to respond to the needs of Aboriginal people in the Launceston region".
There are a total of 20 actions in the plan to develop effective communication and meaningful engagement.
The first is to develop an Aboriginal Engagement group to guide the council's engagement with the local Aboriginal Community.
For parks, the plan would increase the presence of Aboriginal connections in Launceston's parks and reserves, starting with the Aboriginal Reconciliation garden area in Royal Park.
The plan also aims to collaborate with TasFire and local Aboriginal People to incorporate traditional burning into the council's annual controlled burning program and to increase traditional knowledge to manage the landscape better.
The engagement group would work with the Queen Victoria Art Gallery and Museum to increase the presence of Aboriginal connection in Launceston's parks and reserves, starting with the Aboriginal Reconciliation garden area in Royal Park.
Other actions include Aboriginal cultural awareness training for council staff and consistent inclusion of Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country for important meetings and events.
The council has pledged to seek greater truth-telling, openness and transparency in all its dealings with Aboriginal people.
For accountability, the council will report annually on the actions, review the approach "periodically" with local Aboriginal People and complete a review of the plan in the first two years.
