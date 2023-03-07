The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Winkleigh's Amanda Beams claims silver at national woodchopping titles

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Beams, winner Jodie Beutel and Katrina Head. Picture supplied

Winkleigh's Amanda Beams fell just short of going back-to-back at the Timbersports Australian Women's Championship, finishing runner-up in Adelaide on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.