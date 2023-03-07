Winkleigh's Amanda Beams fell just short of going back-to-back at the Timbersports Australian Women's Championship, finishing runner-up in Adelaide on Saturday.
Beams, who has won the title three times since the competition started in 2017, was second to Queenslander Jodie Beutel who won gold for the first time.
The top three received the same amount of points (12) across the three disciplines, so podium places were based on the time taken to complete each round.
Beams took full points in two of the three disciplines - underhand chop and singlebuck.
She was disqualified in the stocksaw event and received zero points for that round.
"The women's championship is getting stronger each year and I always bring my best to these championships as I know young female athletes will be watching and I love to think that they feel inspired to get involved," Beutel said.
Victorian Laurence O'Toole claimed gold in the men's Australian Trophy.
O'Toole, a three-time winner, beat last year's winner, Brad De Losa, by one second (1:29:81 - 1:30:81) in a thrilling grand final of the knock-out competition.
On the way to the final he placed first in the time trial with a time of 1:23:60 hours to advance to the knockout stages where he beat Glen Gillam in the quarter-finals and then Brayden Meyer in the semi-finals.
"All the guys have been putting more into their training and preparation and there were some strong blokes this year, so I am really excited to be crowned the 2023 champion," O'Toole said.
"The Adelaide crowd was amazing and they turned out in vast numbers. The challenge now is to try and retain the title again next year."
