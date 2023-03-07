Launceston council to develop 2000 lots for new homes

City of Launceston council is currently working towards a development of up to 2000 lots is in the pipeline for an area south of Prospect and more land area to be unlocked.
In a response to a query by Councillor Alan Harris listed in Thursday's meeting agenda, City of Launceston community and place network manager Dan Ryan stated the council was focusing available resources on the progression of the urban growth area south of Prospect to enable the timely development of up to 2000 residential lots.
Mayor Danny Gibson said the council was actively planning for the future growth of the city.
"We know that currently, land supply across the municipality is somewhat limited and this is putting pressure on the housing markets and causing concern for some in the community," he said.
"Importantly, we are working with a number of stakeholders to deliver a new and substantial land release of some 2000 lots south of the city."
Cr Gibson said once an initial body of work has been completed, the council will undertake a broad consultation process.
"This is a strategically important project for the future of Launceston - one that needs to be planned in a holistic and well-considered manner and we hope to be in a position to say more in the coming months," he said.
"We are confident that this, coupled with work also currently underway to unlock land in areas such as Alanvale and St Leonards, will provide a reliable supply of land for the region's future housing needs over the next 50 years."
Real Estate Institute of Tasmania state president Michael Walsh said while a development of this size would benefit Tasmania, it was a long way off.
"It wouldn't be an instant 2000 lots on the market. It will be staged over a long time," he said.
Mr Walsh said other challenges would include finding builders but Tasmania was already "behind the eight ball" when it came to housing.
Tasmania is amid a housing crisis, and while the government is delivering 10,000 houses by 2032, these are aimed at the most than 4500 people on the public housing waiting list.
Corelogic's February data found the median rent for Launceston was $513 a week for dwellings and the vacancy rate was 2.2 per cent.
The median house price for Launceston for February was $519,000 for dwellings (houses and units).
Rental prices have risen about seven per cent across Tasmania in the past year with some Launceston suburbs rents on par with Melbourne costs.
