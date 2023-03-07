The Examiner
City of Launceston council working on large scale development as city grows

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
March 8 2023 - 9:00am
Launceston council to develop 2000 lots for new homes

City of Launceston council is currently working towards a development of up to 2000 lots is in the pipeline for an area south of Prospect and more land area to be unlocked.

