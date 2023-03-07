The Examiner
Riverside preparing for grand final against South Launceston

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Riverside's Elyse Page takes a throw at the stumps earlier this year. Picture by Rod Thompson

Riverside will face South Launceston in the Cricket North women's grand final again after surviving a scare from Westbury in their semi-final at Ingamells Oval on Saturday night.

