Riverside will face South Launceston in the Cricket North women's grand final again after surviving a scare from Westbury in their semi-final at Ingamells Oval on Saturday night.
Shamrocks coach Stacey Norton-Smith put in another standout performance with an unbeaten 69 from 55 balls, including seven boundaries.
Summer Cherdron was Westbury's next-highest scorer with eight runs, helping her team to 5-108.
Blues captain Elyse Page was the pick of the bowlers with 2-15 from four overs.
Page also contributed well with the bat, scoring 39 from 50 balls at the top of the order before being run out.
Coach Sophie Parkin (24* from 27) and Charlotte Layton (6*) eventually guided the Blues to 3-112 from 18.1 overs.
Westbury's Ella Wiggins claimed 1-20 while the Shamrocks were also penalised five runs for having a slow over rate.
The match started at 4.45pm on a gloomy evening.
Meanwhile, the Blues will have to find something extra in the grand final, having only beaten the Knights once from their five encounters this season.
It was round five and Riverside made 4-112 before keeping South to 78.
Their most recent duel, which was abandoned due to inclement weather, was a fortnight ago.
Riverside's top order in Tayla Buchanan (36), Page (20) and Layton (37*) each delivered solid knocks to get their side to 2-121 at innings' end.
The Knights' chase was in the balance after six overs (3-42), with three early wickets offset by Belinda Wegman's 25 not out from just 16 balls.
The Blues have been working to reduce their extras all season and it could prove the difference on grand final day.
According to Play HQ, Riverside conceded 20 extras against the Knights in round one, 18 in round five, 34 in round eight and 10 in round 10.
One of South's strengths is their batting depth and they've had different players step up against the Blues.
It was Ava Curtis with 79 not out in round one, Amy Duggan (63*) in round eight and Alice McLauchlan (30) and Narine Maurangi (26) in round 10.
There have been outstanding individual bowling performances across the two teams during their encounters this season.
Riverside's Kate Sherriff took 4-6 in round five while South Launceston's Curtis (3-16) and Maurangi (4-5) were dominant in round 10.
The Knights have won the past seven premierships with Curtis and Wegman the stars in last season's decider with 42 not out from 43 balls and 32 runs from 19.
Opener Sherriff was outstanding for the Blues with 43 from 43. The grand final starts at 4.45pm at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
