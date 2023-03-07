Northern Golf pennant kick-off beats poor forecast

The Northern Golf pennant season has started with the weather holding for Sunday against the forecast.
Division one for women saw Launceston scrape in 3 and 2 over Mowbray. Exeter had a good win last Thursday in division two taking out Launceston 3.5 to 1.5 and Launceston won comfortably 4/1 in division three over Mowbray.
Men's pennant saw the Mowbray team serve it up to Launceston in division one, with the 6/1 result not indicative of the match as four of the games were won by the visitors on the 19th hole. This augurs well for the rest of the competition.
At Prospect Vale, Ronan Filgate won 1 up and Bryce Gorham was taken to the 21st hole by Andrew Hendry. The 5/2 result, once again, did not reflect the closeness of the match.
Division two saw travellers Deloraine take down George Town in a cliffhanger 4 games to 3 as Launceston defeated Riverside by the same margin. Division three saw Mowbray have a comfortable win over Greens Beach.
Handicap divisions were led by Launceston and Prospect Vale both having wins - 5 games to 2 over Mowbray and Riverside respectively. Deloraine scraped home over a fighting Mowbray side in division five, whilst Scottsdale trounced Launceston 6 games to 1 on their home track. Division 6 rounded out the roster and Launceston took Riverside to the cleaners with a sweep whilst George Town had an easy 5 games to 2 victory over Prospect Vale.
A good field of 79 took to Thirlstane last week for the NTVGA championship. Robbie Berne took out the event with a gross 76 in front of Doug Ryan, also 76, and T Burton 77. Division 1 nett went to Rob Sindorff on 70 from T Sims and Ray Perry both on 71.
Division 2 gross went to G Fisher from T Heron whilst the net went to P Kay on 70 from K J Jones on 71. Division 3 gross went to Gary McLennan with 91 from L Eastley on 92.
The annual triangular Riverside Shield was completed at Launceston golf club last Monday and despite the home team's best efforts, Riverside hung on to narrowly reclaim the shield from Launceston and Mowbray.
