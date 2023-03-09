Welcome to the latest edition of Ivory - your very own Tasmanian guide to getting married!
Wedding planning can be stressful at the best of times, and that has a lot to do with the extensive preparation process.
With many bases to cover from creating a menu for your guest to devour, to selecting a venue that ticks all the boxes, it is no surprise these romantic events can take years to plan.
Ivory 2023 is jam-packed with ideas and inspiration for your big day.
We unveil our tips and tricks on hosting sustainable weddings, best local places to elope and let you in on all the latest fashions, flowers and dessert trends.
In this year's edition, we have included four personal wedding stories from across the state for you to enjoy, each telling a unique story of love and wedding day bliss.
I hope you enjoy these stories and they help take the stress out of planning your wedding.
The Tramsheds | November 19, 2022 | 110 Guests
A night in, watching the footy was all it took for Launceston local Holly Anderson to know she had met her match in Claire Paley.
Holly said she knew "immediately" that this relationship was special and something neither her nor Claire had felt before.
"It's hard to put into words," Holly said, reminiscing about how she felt on the night of their first date.
A proposal came soon after in 2021 with Holly choosing to pop the question on Claire's favourite day of the year, Christmas morning.
"It had been my intention to propose in Paris but a certain virus named COVID had other ideas," Holly said.
Holly's sweet pug dog Maggie Moo helped on the morning of the proposal, wearing a Christmas bauble around her collar with Claire's engagement ring inside and accompanied with a poster of the Eiffel Tower used as a backdrop to capture some of the magic of Paris.
The couple quickly began organising everything with their original plan of celebrating their engagement (and Holly's birthday) on November 19 turning into a full blown wedding ceremony.
"Our plans changed when my grandmother took ill, so we compromised and brought the wedding forward," Holly said.
"It was a quick turn-around, seven months to be exact, but we wouldn't have had the day any other way, it turned out to be perfect."
And, most importantly, Holly's grandmother was able to attend and celebrate her big day. Kicking off their wedding day at the Silos, the pair readied themselves with a little help from Capone (Sass Hair) and Steph (One Girls Obsessions) before sharing a special moment together.
The couple, along with their bridal party then drove to Relbia to snap some photos before the ceremony which, Holly said, made for some memorable moments.
"Alex, our photographer, made us climb a rather large hill which turned out to be an amazing photo opportunity but was an event in and of itself for us four girls in heels - it was quite funny and one of the most memorable times of the day!"
The wedding party then made their way to Inveresk where the team from the Tramway Museum were excited to greet them and help both families board the antique tram which would take them to the Inveresk Tram Station Platform.
There, the couple shared their vows, honouring their commitment to stay loyal, loving and supportive to each other for the rest of their lives.
Claire said her favourite part of the day was when she and Holly were able to share their first kiss.
"We were both so excited that we kissed before Annie, the celebrant, gave us permission."
Speaking about what the future holds, both Holly and Claire say they are excited to travel the world together and are looking forward to starting a family.
"You're my soulmate and I'm so excited to see what the future brings for us," Claire said.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
