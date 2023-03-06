Bass Hwy motorcyclist's death needs full inquest

PUT yourself, as a family member after a close relative's road death, in the shoes of Jackie Brooks, the daughter of Kevin Brooks, the motorcyclist killed in a complex multi-vehicle accident on the Bass Highway on March 25 last year.
A line of cars, including Brooks on his motorcycle, was lined up behind a large transport vehicle carrying a large industrial engine that had stopped on a 110 km/h section of the road just before the Illawarra Road overpass. No-one really knows why the truck was stopped there, in darkness with some fog hanging over the road. Conditions were not good, and very quickly a Volkswagen Amarok driven by Mitchell Harvey ran up the back of the last car in the line, pushing this car into the back on the next car. Brooks seems to have been knocked off his motor cycle and within seconds, a delivery truck came around the outside of the line of damaged cars and hit Brooks and his motorcycle, killing him.
The Amarok driver was charged and eventually fined $300 for driving without due care and attention. The magistrate noted that police did not hold Harvey responsible in any way for Kevin Brooks' death.
So who was responsible for Brooks' death? There is only one answer to this, and that is he was struck by the delivery truck that was driven by an individual. Photographs of the accident taken not long afterwards confirm this. There is no dispute over this. Are there extenuating circumstances that led to this crash? Police are tantalisingly silent on this individual's role. Then there is the question as to why the vehicles were lined up in the first place. Why had the heavy transport vehicle stopped? Did it leave immediately after the accident started to unfold (as it seems to have done)? All police will say about the accident, nearly 12 months afterwards, is: "An extensive crash investigation was undertaken, and consultation has occurred with the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding appropriate charges. The matter is now before the Coroner."
Given that a person who clearly had no role in the cause of the accident was killed, it is very much in the public interest to know what was the outcome of the "consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions". How long does it take the Coroner to make up his/her mind after a death in circumstances like this? A narrow examination by the Coroner of the reason for the motorcyclist's death will take about five minutes. There are so many questions left unanswered, and they can only be answered by a full inquest that investigates all the circumstances that led to the crash and how it unfolded.
It is relevant to compare the police and Coroner's reaction to this crash compared with the motorcycle death of Kane Leary in Newnham in May 2021, which has been subject to a full inquest. The Coroner has had three days of hearings so far into this accident, and at least another two more are expected.
The Examiner is not making any comment or passing judgment on any individuals, only stating the known facts, raising the many questions that continue to hang over this accident, and is urging a full inquiry into the circumstances that led to Kevin Brooks' death. His family, and the people of Tasmania, are entitled to know..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.