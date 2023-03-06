Funding of up to $10,000 is up for grabs after the MyState Foundation on Monday opened its latest round of grants for not-for-profit organisations around the state.
MyState Managing Director and CEO Brett Morgan said the program was aimed at "making a genuine difference to young Tasmanians and helping them to reach their full potential".
One past recipient of the grant was Launceston not-for-profit Karinya Young Women's Services, which runs crisis accommodation for young women in Kings Meadows, Launceston.
Chief executive officer, Jane Gaetani-Black said she had received grants from MyState in the past, and hoped to be successful in the latest round.
She said charities like hers need more help to cope with rising costs and increasing demand for their services.
"We deal with high-risk young people who have a traumatic background, [and] that cohort is very resource-intensive, and the government just doesn't fund us sufficiently," she said.
"In some instances, we are unable to provide assistance to some and we might actually tell them to call back in another 24 or 48 hours."
Another past recipient of the MyState Foundation grant was Reclink Australia, a charity aimed at improving young peoples' lives by fostering connections via sport.
Brett Geeves, senior sports coordinator, said Reclink used the funds last year to fund bike activities at a Hobart support school, and its other activities included a Youth Resilience Program - where "disengaged" Launceston youngsters can learn to abseil and kayak.
