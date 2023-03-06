The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Inquest hears SES manager was "struggling to come up with a plan"

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North-West regional manager of the State Emergency Service traveled to Launceston on the weekend of the 2016 floods to attend a brass band competition, and was out of contact for much of the day when Latrobe flooded and several residents were trapped in their homes, a coroner's inquest heard on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.