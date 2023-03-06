Researchers are drawing on the potential of 'citizen scientists' and artificial intelligence to monitor the elusive Australasian Bittern.
The Bittern is a heron-like bird whose 'booming' call inspired the legend of the Bunyip, a monster that was said to live in the waterways of Australia.
The Department of Environment currently lists it as endangered, but population numbers remain opaque.
That's where citizen science comes in.
Dr Clare Hawkins and Dr Jim Lovell belong to Nature Trackers, an organisation coordinated by the Bookend Trust, which currently has three citizen science projects to monitor endangered or threatened species.
Dr Lovell says that less than 15 per cent of all animals listed as threatened in Tasmania are monitored.
"It's very difficult to manage conservation and focus on the ones that need it," he said. He says that part of the problem is with funding, but it's also quite labour-intensive.
The project draws on community members to plug the gaps in official monitoring.
Its third project, "Call Trackers", uses audio monitoring to track more secretive animals, like the Bittern.
"The latest suggestion for Tasmania is that there are only 20-80 [bitterns] in the whole state, which is terrifying," Dr Hawkins said.
"I hope it's simply a matter that we need to look harder. But, we don't know," she said.
Low bittern numbers are linked to the steady disappearance of wetlands.
"We know that in the past, bitterns were seen and heard in wetlands all over northern Tasmania," says Dr Hawkins. "However, wetlands have been slowly disappearing as they are drained and put to other uses across Tasmania and, particularly since the millennium drought, there seem to be far fewer records of bitterns."
A spokesperson for The Atlas of Living Australia, hosted by CSIRO, said that since 2021, the organisation "has recorded less than 20 occurrences of this species in Tasmania."
Dr Lovell said Bitterns are very hard to find and very well camouflaged. They have a distinctive low-frequency call like "the sound you get when you blow across the top of a bottle."
The Call Trackers project uses audio monitoring equipment to pick up calls made by the bittern and other species. The recordings are then processed with an AI software from the British Trust of Ornithology.
The project relies on volunteers to set up audio recording equipment around the state.
Volunteers pick up their audio equipment from a library and set it up in a pre-approved location, where it remains for a week.
One such volunteer is Jing Yu, who has been volunteering with the project since last October.
Before coming to Australia, Yu studied botany at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and volunteered as a nature guide. While she's not currently working in the field, she's participating in Call Trackers to maintain her interest in wildlife and conservation.
Yu says her recordings have yet to pick up a Bittern, but she has noticed the data picking up small mammals like bandicoots.
The team have started processing the data, but it's too early to get the final numbers. Every recording of Bittern is special, says Dr Hawkins.
"What's exciting is that we've heard bitterns at least four locations," Dr Lovell said. "One of those hasn't had a reported observation since 1981."
To learn more about the project, visit the Nature Trackers website.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
