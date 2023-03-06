The garbage truck that hit and killed an 80-year-old woman in the Burnie CBD in 2021 had "obvious blind spots", a court has heard.
J.J Richards garbage truck driver Eric Leonard Flight has been charged with negligent driving causing death and driving without due care and attention, and has pleaded not guilty.
The court heard Mr Flight was driving the truck that hit Pamela Gee as she crossed Cattley Street at the intersection of Mount Street on August 24, 2021. She died the following day. The charges are the subject of a hearing in the Burnie Magistrates Court.
Crown prosecutor Lillian King Roberts told the court that a "reasonable and prudent driver" would have been aware of the blind spots of the truck and would have checked them before entering the intersection. Defence lawyer Greg Richardson said it was not disputed that Mr Flight was driving the truck that caused Mrs Gee's death, but whether the evidence presented to the court proved his driving was, in fact, negligent.
"The issue is whether or not... the driving of the defendant was less than a reasonable and prudent driver would have exercised in the circumstances," Mr Richardson said.
Ms King Roberts said the truck's bin lifting arm was an obvious obstruction in the driver's vision, and Mr Flight should have known to check it before proceeding into the intersection.
She said the court will hear evidence that Mrs Gee was wearing bright clothing, and had been standing at the intersection waiting to cross for eight seconds when the truck pulled up to the stop light.
She also said it was not "unexpected or surprising" that she began crossing the street.
"An ordinary, reasonable and prudent driver would have seen Mrs Gee," she said.
The first witness the state called on the hearing was Mr Flight's colleague Raymond Oliver, who had only worked for the company for about six weeks and was still in training.
The court heard Mr Oliver was out of the vehicle fetching skip bins from the Reject Shop, and that Mr Flight was doing a lap of the block when the crash occurred.
Mr Oliver told the court he did not see the impact but spoke to Mr Flight immediately after.
"He said he didn't see [the pedestrian]," Mr Oliver said.
Mr Oliver said he assisted the victim and helped comfort bystanders and Mr Flight, but his voice broke when the prosecutor asked if he was okay.
The hearing is expected to end today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.