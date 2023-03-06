The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Truck that killed an 80-year-old woman in 2021 had "obvious blind spots"

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
March 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash in the Burnie CBD is the subject of a court hearing this week.

The garbage truck that hit and killed an 80-year-old woman in the Burnie CBD in 2021 had "obvious blind spots", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.