An environmentalist protester has attached himself to a drill rig as the Bob Brown Foundation continues its campaign against a West Coast mine developer.
"Venture Minerals, a start-up mining company from Western Australia, are clutching at straws," the BBF's Lisa Searle said on March 6.
"They have attempted to mine iron ore and failed.
"They are attempting to mine tin and tungsten and failing.
"Now they are turning to nickel and trying once again to convince investors to fund yet another misguided project."
A response is being sought from Venture.
Dr Searle said the BBF wanted world heritage listing for the Tarkine and no new mining activity within its "defined boundaries".
"We will continue defending this wild place as Venture and any other companies attempt to destroy these globally significant ecosystems," she said.
BBF campaign manager Jenny Weber said: "We will not stop."
"It's time for Venture Minerals to get the picture and get out of takayna for good."
The BBF called for the drilling rig to be removed.
It said protester Andrew Browne attached himself to the rig, "right on the Wilson River".
"This drilling is the first of many proposed clearings going upstream of the still pristine Wilson River, where Huon pine trees have been standing for over two millennia."
Venture developed the Riley Iron Ore Mine, near Tullah, but it only managed one shipment before falling prices led to the suspension of mining.
It has also spent years working towards a potential tin and tungsten project at Mount Lindsay.
In February, it announced it would start drilling a big nickel target in the Wilson River area, in the same belt that hosts Mallee Resources' Avebury Nickel Mine.
Venture recently had a win in the Supreme Court, when a challenge by the environmentalist Tarkine National Coalition to its 24-hours a day trucking permit for Riley was dismissed.
Venture said Riley was ready to resume mining at the right time.
"Venture continues to operate within our permit conditions, respectful to the environment, wildlife and community in which we operate," it said.
"Whilst the Riley Mine is currently in care and maintenance since the suspension of operations on September 17, 2021, the outcome of the Supreme Court case is a substantial victory for the company.
"The Riley Mine is being maintained in excellent condition ready to recommence operations, and this victory clears the way for that to occur, when appropriate."
It said it would seek costs from the Tarkine National Coalition.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.