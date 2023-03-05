The Examiner
Environment

Tasmanian experts identify plastic induced disease in seabirds

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 5:30am
Flesh-footed shearwater necropsy with ingested plastic. Picture by Silke Stuckenbrock

A new study from Tasmanian seabird and marine plastics experts discovered the presence of a lethal plastic-induced disease in wild animals for the first time.

