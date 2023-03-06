The Examiner

Man 'identifying' as female walks into women's change rooms and undresses at Launceston aquatic centre

Updated March 6 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston aquatic centre

I am writing to express my absolute disgust at the Launceston aquatic centre and concern for our children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.