I am writing to express my absolute disgust at the Launceston aquatic centre and concern for our children.
Recently while getting changed in the FEMALE change rooms with many young girls present an adult MALE walked in and started to undress, in front of the kids!
Naturally a man (a father) walked in and forcibly removed the MALE as the father's young daughter was in there getting changed and alone.
When this was all reported to aquatic centre staff they shrugged and said there was nothing they could do because the person "identifies as a female". The father who, in my opinion did the absolute right thing any parent would do, has now received a life ban from this facility. Simply for protecting his child
I personally don't care if a person "identifies" as a female, simple genetics and biology says they aren't. They need to use the men's change rooms or, the aquatic centre should be required by law to install non-gender specific toilets/change rooms to suit their needs.
Protect our children, stop this nonsense and potentially dangerous behaviour.
Olivia Nettlefold, Launceston
The resigning Greek minister for transport stated his decision was the right thing to do after the train disaster (in which 57 people were killed last week). Could you imagine an Australian politician ever making the ethical decision to willingly resign over anything?
Peter M Taylor, Midway Point
A Coles brand First Choice Liquor Market development application is before the Launceston City Council at the old Video City site in Bathurst Street, Launceston.
Close by is Dan Murphy's liquor outlet, wrongly attributed to Woolworths, but is now part of the Endeavour Group, which was formed from a Woolworths demerger due to the supermarket's concern of once being the largest owner of poker machines in Australia, attributed to their associated hotel ownership.
It was interesting to note that during the Coronavirus lock-down, one business exception were bottle shops - apparently deemed to be an essential service. Or having a very effective lobbyist power?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
"Thank goodness, the Nationals are still here", he says, and "... they champion those who feed the nation ..." (Garry Linnell, The Examiner, Mar 4).
I'm wondering where that leaves Canavan, Joyce et al whose ONLY support for the country (remember, they USED to be called the Country Party) is for the companies (mainly overseas owned) that want to dig big holes everywhere and export the profits.
If this is caring for the people who feed the country, Garry needs to put a chin nappy on, he's starting to dribble.
John Attwood, Campbell Town
Barry Prismall's article (Sunday Examiner, March 5) clearly shows bias to the wealthy,
I would like to know how many people that work in heavy industry, mining or the like would get even close to $3 million in their super.
According to Mr Prismall, the rich should still get tax breaks while the little guy can't afford to pay for the day-to-day costs of living. Who does he recommend pays for health, education etc? I know the working class will pay, how dare we expect the fat cats to pay their fair share to keep the country running.
They just keep salary sacrificing into super and pay 15 per cent on an amount that most can only dream about. So good on you Labor for addressing this, maybe the whole superannuation needs to be looked at and to be a little fairer on the lower to middle income earners.
Chris Hinds, George Town
It appears that the 80,000 Australians with superannuation in excess of $3 million dollars will be reminded that they can't take their money with them when the tax rate is doubled.
On the plus side, the revenue raised will assist so many people on the margins who can only dream of having a substantial retirement nest egg.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
Having read the letter from Glennis Sleurink (Letters, Feb 5) regarding the crowd attendance of the AFL practice game, and her conclusion that the moderate numbers somehow reflect low support of AFL in Tasmania needs addressing.
This game was played last Thursday at 5pm. I will guarantee that if this game was played on a Sunday afternoon at 1pm for premiership points that this game would have reached 20,000 plus with all the associated benefits. Imagine if that was happening twice a month?
I believe the possibility of achieving the goal of an AFL team in Tassie with a state-of-the-art stadium is upon us now and must be realised ASAP. It will only benefit all Tasmanians in the long run.
William Potter, George Town
