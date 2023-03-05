Retail giant TK Maxx's Tasmanian expansion is imminent, but Launceston shoppers will have to wait.
The US big brand store will open its first Tasmanian store in Hobart's Northgate Shopping Centre in the coming months.
TK Maxx has 20-plus stores in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, and multiple outlets in South Australia and the ACT.
But for now, Tasmanians will have to be content with one.
"We're excited to be opening our first TK Maxx store in Tasmania this autumn at Northgate Shopping Centre," a TK Maxx spokesperson said.
"At this stage we haven't announced any plans to open a new store in Launceston."
Several big-name retailers are in the process of setting up shop in Launceston.
A development application has been lodged with City of Launceston to establish a First Choice Liquor outlet at the former Video City site in Bathurst Street.
Meanwhile, Rebel Sport is set to take over the former Hotel New York building in York Street.
